IN PICS: Human Exhibition dance production explores issues facing modern society
KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre hosted a “Human Exhibition” dance production at the Stable Theatre in Durban on Friday and Saturday.
The Human Exhibition Dance Production explores the problems and issues facing society today under the themes of Time, Genetics, Mind & Body, Infection, and Environmental Breakdown.
It explores what it means to be human in South Africa after 30 years of democracy. The dance production uses the power of movement and rhythm to bring to life the struggles of individuals and communities, on important social and mental health issues.
The performance is expressed through dance rituals and built on the principles of self-care, truth-telling, inclusion, vulnerability, sustainability, and love — all of which we have experienced in the last 30 years in South Africa.
The production fosters a realistic appreciation of the professional collaboration and working environment. Each performance allows the bodies, hearts and souls to guide us to a place where we see patterns in our collective stories, culminating in co-creation and holding rehearsal processes. The production features seven top Durban choreographers working in collaboration with five female solo dancers.
