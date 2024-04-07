Lifestyle

IN PICS: Human Exhibition dance production explores issues facing modern society

07 April 2024 - 11:00 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Dancers from KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre perform the “Human Exhibition” dance production at the Stable Theatre in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre hosted a “Human Exhibition” dance production at the Stable Theatre in Durban on Friday and Saturday.

The Human Exhibition Dance Production explores what it means to be Human in South Africa in our 30 years of democracy.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The production uses the power of movement and rhythm to bring to life the struggles of individuals and communities, on important social and mental health issues.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Human Exhibition Dance Production explores the problems and issues facing society today under the themes of Time, Genetics, Mind & Body, Infection, and Environmental Breakdown.

It explores what it means to be human in South Africa after 30 years of democracy. The dance production uses the power of movement and rhythm to bring to life the struggles of individuals and communities, on important social and mental health issues.

Dancers from KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre perform the “Human Exhibition” dance production at the Stable Theatre in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
This performance is built through expressive dance rituals and built upon the principles of self-care, truth-telling, inclusion, vulnerability, sustainability, and love – all of which we have experienced in the last 30 years in South Africa.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The performance is expressed through dance rituals and built on the principles of self-care, truth-telling, inclusion, vulnerability, sustainability, and love — all of which we have experienced in the last 30 years in South Africa.

The production fosters a realistic appreciation of the professional collaboration and working environment. Each performance allows the bodies, hearts and souls to guide us to a place where we see patterns in our collective stories, culminating in co-creation and holding rehearsal processes. The production features seven top Durban choreographers working in collaboration with five female solo dancers. 

Dancers from KwaMashu School of Dance Theatre perform the “Human Exhibition” dance production at the Stable Theatre in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Human Exhibition Dance Production is the home of captivating short Dance Choreography that explores the problems and issues facing society today under the themes of Time, Genetics, Mind & Body, Infection, and Environmental Breakdown.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The Human Exhibition will be part of many leading performances during the KMSDT-Extension. you will enjoy several choreographies, created by the KMSDT Artistic Director, guest choreographers and alumni dancers.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

