Lifestyle

Drink wine for a good cause — the top three Blaauwklippen wines to buy

The best way to assist Blaauwklippen Wine Estate after the devastating fire last weekend is to buy their wine

11 April 2024 - 13:06 By HILLARY BILLER and Staff Writer
The glass cathedral at Blaauwklippen.
Image: blauuwklippen.com

Red wine is one of my fave tipples — well chilled in summer and in winter there's nothing like a good glass of red to warm the cockles of the heart. The news that parts of the historic Blaauwklippen estate burnt down last weekend is devastating, and a small way to help them get back on their feet is to buy their top quality wines.

Malbec.
Image: Supplied
Shiraz.
Image: Supplied

Here's three superb reds so stock up now for winter. It's enjoyment with a taste of the feel-good factor.

Zinfandel.
Image: Supplied

BLAAUWKLIPPEN ZINFANDEL

R1,020 for six bottles (cellar price)

Plush sour cherry and abundant cranberry with liquorice, dark chocolate, cinnamon and allspice are supported by delicate floral notes on the nose.

A savoury textured wine with chalky tannins and a mineral mid palate concludes in a fresh focused finish with hints of tobacco lingering on the palate.

Delicious enjoyed with venison, beef and medium ripe cheese.

BLAAUWKLIPPEN MALBEC

R1,560 for six bottles (cellar price)

Dark chocolate, minerally and hints of tobacco nuances with abundant notes of mulberry, cassis, berries and plums.

There's an aromatic finish with lingering length and creamy flinty texture.

Excellent for cool weather food — beefy dishes such as a casserole or beef fillet, coq au vin or any rich chicken dishes.

BLAAUWKLIPPEN SHIRAZ

R1,020 for six bottles (cellar price)

Dark cherries, spice plum and liquorice nuances on the nose leads to plush fruit flavours on the palate. A mineral mid palate leads to a flinty aftertaste and creamy finish.

Particularly good with venison but enjoy with any red meat dishes.

Find the wines in selected bottle stores and retailers or order directly from the farm blaauwklippen.com.

 

