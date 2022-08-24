RECIPE | These rusks are enough to make you malt

Maltabella, that dark, chocolatey-looking breakfast treat made with malted sorghum flour, is a great cold-weather treat. I discovered that apart from a warming porridge, it can be used to make wholesome and delicious rusks.
Recently I was inspired, as I always am, by one of SA’s best bakers, Kate of The Kate Tin, who I follow on Instagram. Her latest post — on a fabulous batch of Maltabella rusks — caught my eye. I can attest to their deliciousness as I whipped up my own, adding a handful each of mixed seeds and cranberries.
For inspiration and wonderful bakes take a look at the thekatetin.com for great tried and tested ideas.
MALTABELLA RUSKS
Makes: About 24 to 36, depending on size
Ingredients:
240g soft brown sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
500ml amasi or buttermilk
500g self-raising flour
500g Maltabella (I used the quick-cook version)
250g salted butter or margarine, softened
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C if you’re using a fan-forced oven). Grease two standard loaf tins.
- Whisk the sugar and eggs until light and creamy. Add the amasi or buttermilk. Sift the flour and Maltabella into a large, separate bowl and rub in the butter or margarine.
- Add the buttermilk mixture and mix to form a sticky dough. Pinch off golf-ball-sized pieces of dough, roll them neatly and pack them tightly together in a single layer in a greased baking tray or loaf tin. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until golden and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.
- Break the cooked dough into pieces along the lines of the original balls, lay out flat on baking sheets and leave in a 100ºC oven overnight or until completely dry, at least 8 hours. Store the rusks in an airtight container.
Recipe: thekatetin.com
