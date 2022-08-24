×

Food

RECIPE | These rusks are enough to make you malt

Maltabella, SA's favourite malty porridge, can bake up a beautiful batch of rusks

24 August 2022 - 08:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
Delicious Maltabella rusks.
Image: TheKateTin

Maltabella, that dark, chocolatey-looking breakfast treat made with malted sorghum flour, is a great cold-weather treat. I discovered that apart from a warming porridge, it can be used to make wholesome and delicious rusks.

Recently I was inspired, as I always am, by one of SA’s best bakers, Kate of The Kate Tin, who I follow on Instagram. Her latest post — on a fabulous batch of Maltabella rusks — caught my eye. I can attest to their deliciousness as I whipped up my own, adding a handful each of mixed seeds and cranberries.

For inspiration and wonderful bakes take a look at the thekatetin.com for great tried and tested ideas.

MALTABELLA RUSKS

Makes: About 24 to 36, depending on size

Ingredients:

240g soft brown sugar

2 large eggs, at room temperature

500ml amasi or buttermilk

500g self-raising flour

500g Maltabella (I used the quick-cook version)

250g salted butter or margarine, softened

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C if you’re using a fan-forced oven). Grease two standard loaf tins.
  2. Whisk the sugar and eggs until light and creamy. Add the amasi or buttermilk. Sift the flour and Maltabella into a large, separate bowl and rub in the butter or margarine.
  3. Add the buttermilk mixture and mix to form a sticky dough. Pinch off golf-ball-sized pieces of dough, roll them neatly and pack them tightly together in a single layer in a greased baking tray or loaf tin. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until golden and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.
  4. Break the cooked dough into pieces along the lines of the original balls, lay out flat on baking sheets and leave in a 100ºC oven overnight or until completely dry, at least 8 hours. Store the rusks in an airtight container.

Recipe: thekatetin.com

