Lifestyle

5 skincare oils you need in your routine this winter

Get all the tea on how your skin can benefit

15 April 2024 - 13:26 By Staff Writer
From argan to almond, see what these oils can do for your skin. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Rido

Oils are celebrated for offering a myriad of skin benefits. From hydrating to rejuvenating, soothing to protecting, each oil brings its own unique magic to your skincare routine.

With a diverse way of using them, Clere brand manager Su-Marie Annandale believes "the glow is in the oils” when it comes to considering what will go into your skincare routine.

“We know South African women are aware of the many skincare benefits oils can offer. There are many who mix it into their lotions and crèmes. Clere Radiance 5 Oils + Glycerine lotion and crème bring all the benefits of not just one, but five oils.”

Let's delve into the qualities of argan, almond, coconut, castor and magnolia oils, and why they are essential additions to your beauty routine.

Here are Thembi Seete’s top tips for keeping your youthful glow

The 'Adulting' star gives us the lowdown on what it takes to age gracefully
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Argan oil

  • From the kernels of the Moroccan argan tree, argan oil is a revered beauty elixir.
  • Known as "liquid gold", it is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and essential fatty acids.
  • It deeply nourishes and moisturises the skin, restoring suppleness and elasticity.
  • Argan oil is a go-to remedy for dry, dehydrated skin, providing intense hydration and a radiant glow.

Almond oil

  • Extracted from sweet almonds, almond oil is cherished for its ability to nourish and soften the skin.
  • Rich in vitamins A, E, and D as well as essential fatty acids, it improves skin texture and tone.
  • It is a gentle yet effective moisturiser, perfect for soothing dry, irritated skin.
  • Almond oil is a versatile oil that suits all skin types, providing a silky-smooth finish without clogging pores.

Coconut oil

  • Derived from the kernels of coconuts, coconut oil is a favourite skincare multitasker.
  • Its rich emollient properties deeply hydrate and nourish the skin, leaving it supple and soft.
  • Coconut oil is an excellent natural moisturiser, perfect for combating dryness and flakiness.
  • It contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it ideal for soothing irritated skin.

Castor oil

  • Pressed from the seeds of the castor plant, castor oil is a natural skin saviour.
  • It is rich in ricinoleic acid, an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial compound.
  • Castor oil moisturises the skin, promoting a soft, smooth and supple complexion.
  • Castor oil is a natural emollient that locks in moisture, preventing dryness and flakiness.

Magnolia oil

  • Extracted from fragrant magnolia flowers, magnolia oil is good for skin.
  • It possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, calming redness and irritation.
  • Magnolia oil helps to promote a more even, luminous complexion.

