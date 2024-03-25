The “clean girl” aesthetic has become a viral beauty staple known for its emphasis on natural looks and a minimalist approach, with people often tapping into the trend with glowing, fresh skin, glossy lips and slicked-back hair.
Its closest counterpart is “glass skin”, a trend known for its clear, dewy and reflective appearance. It is a Korean beauty term which has caught on globally.
Social media users are searching to achieve the look, with #koreanskincare gaining 6.8-billion views on TikTok. Google also shows searches for “Korean skincare” have exploded by 258% in the past five years.
A spokesperson for Fresha, researchers who looked into the popularity of the trend, said the clean girl aesthetic continues to gain popularity by promoting healthy, glowing skin.
“Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have joined the trend, and fans are also feeling influenced to achieve the look,” said the spokesperson.
Experts weigh in on how top celebs achieve glowing skin
From Kylie Jenner to Victoria Beckham, here’s how you can achieve the natural glow that has dominated Korean beauty trends and red carpets globally
Image: Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Sbahle Mpisane talks beauty secrets and going under the knife
While every person’s skincare routine is different, researching what suits your skin is the best way to achieve the “glass skin” look. This look is typically achieved with a double cleanser, essence, retinol, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen included in your skin routine.
If you are on a budget, here are tips for achieving the look naturally without breaking the bank:
