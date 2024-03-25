Lifestyle

Experts weigh in on how top celebs achieve glowing skin

From Kylie Jenner to Victoria Beckham, here’s how you can achieve the natural glow that has dominated Korean beauty trends and red carpets globally

25 March 2024 - 13:39 By STAFF REPORTER
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner follows trends to keep her skin healthy.
Image: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

The “clean girl” aesthetic has become a viral beauty staple known for its emphasis on natural looks and a minimalist approach, with people often tapping into the trend with glowing, fresh skin, glossy lips and slicked-back hair. 

Its closest counterpart is “glass skin”, a trend known for its clear, dewy and reflective appearance. It is a Korean beauty term which has caught on globally.

Social media users are searching to achieve the look, with #koreanskincare gaining 6.8-billion views on TikTok. Google also shows searches for “Korean skincare” have exploded by 258% in the past five years.  

A spokesperson for Fresha, researchers who looked into the popularity of the trend, said the clean girl aesthetic continues to gain popularity by promoting healthy, glowing skin.

“Celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have joined the trend, and fans are also feeling influenced to achieve the look,” said the spokesperson.

Sbahle Mpisane talks beauty secrets and going under the knife

The fitness bunny unravels the reasons behind her glow.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

While every person’s skincare routine is different, researching what suits your skin is the best way to achieve the “glass skin” look. This look is typically achieved with a double cleanser, essence, retinol, serum, moisturiser and sunscreen included in your skin routine.

If you are on a budget, here are tips for achieving the look naturally without breaking the bank:

  • Eating more healthy fat. Upping healthy fats in your diet can help promote glowing, clear skin. Cold water fish such as salmon and sardines are the perfect healthy fat due to their high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which can reduce inflammation and contain antioxidant vitamin E. Avocados are also beneficial for reducing inflammation as they include oleic acid.  
  • Eating more fruit and vegetables. Vegetables such as carrots can help keep the skin safe from free radicals and have a high water content which can flush out toxins and bring out a natural glow on the face. Papaya is good for skin brightening and contains an enzyme, papain, which can help eliminate dark spots.  
  • Drinking more water. This keeps your body hydrated and helps maintain skin elasticity. 

