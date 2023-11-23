Lifestyle

Want to know where to make your next restaurant reservation? These are SA’s top-rated picks

From the winners of the 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards to the winner of South Africa’s Best Restaurant at the 2023 Restaurant Week awards, these are the restaurants of the moment

23 November 2023 - 11:22
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
Want to know where to book? South Africa's most recent 'hot lists' have been announced.
Image: 123RF/borisimple

EAT OUT WOOLWORTHS RESTAURANT AWARDS

This past weekend the winners of the 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards were announced at a ceremony in Cape Town. Using a one-, two- and three-star rating, South Africa’s top restaurants were rated by a panel of experts for their dining experience, including aspects such as service, décor, ambience, wine list and quality of ingredients.

Seven restaurants scored more than 90 points to be awarded three stars — all in the Cape Town region:

  • Arkeste by Richard Carstens (Franschhoek);
  • Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia (Constantia, Cape Town);
  • Dusk (Stellenbosch);
  • Fyn (City Bowl, Cape Town;
  • La Colombe (Constantia, Cape Town);
  • La Petite Colombe (Franschhoek); and
  • Salsify at The Roundhouse (Camps Bay, Cape Town).

Cape Town and surrounds dominated this year’s awards, but Johannesburg restaurants Acid Food & Wine Bar, Les Créatifs, Proud Mary, Séjour, Zioux and The Pot Luck Club scored a place on the one- and two-star lists, as did Fermier in Pretoria and The Chefs’ Table and The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate in KwaZulu-Natal.

Apart from the one-, two- and three-star restaurants, 14 special awards were handed to chefs, restaurants and food personalities in categories such as sustainability, wine and lifetime achievement.

For more information on the criteria and the full list of winners, visit the Eat Out website

RESTAURANT WEEK

Spanning more than five weeks, the name may be deceiving but the diners have spoken. After the 2023 Restaurant Week from September 29 to November 5, The Tangram Restaurant at Durbanville Hills Winery was named South Africa’s Best Restaurant at the awards last week, having scored an average rating of 10 out of 10 in the categories of cuisine, service and ambience.

As part of the annual Restaurant Week, participating restaurants serve special menus at discounted rates, inviting diners — not professional judges — to score them out of 10.

The regional winners in this year’s awards were:

  • Best of Cape Town — Homespun at The Andros;
  • Best of Johannesburg — Marble;
  • Best of Pretoria — Brasserie de Paris;
  • Best of the Winelands — La Petite Colombe; and
  • Best of Durban — The Chefs' Table.

To join the dining and rating next year at great bargains, keep an eye on the Restaurant Week website

