FYN, which is headed by chef Peter Tempelhoff, is described by the the top 50 restaurants list thus: “A cavernous industrial space with a cloud of wooden discs hanging from the ceiling is the setting for one of Cape Town’s most adventurous addresses.
“Tempelhoff’s mission is to blur boundaries by interpreting SA through techniques largely rooted in Japan. Canapés served in petite bento boxes include the likes of prawn crudo with dashi mayo and grilled shishito peppers, while the rest of the kaiseki-style multi-course menus are drenched in ingredients such as candied ginger, tempura nori and salted Japanese plum.”
La Colombe’s picturesque setting, which has won the hearts of many fans, is led by chef James Gaag. Interestingly, Gaag won the Sunday Times Young Chef of the Year competition a decade ago, so he was destined to make waves in the industry. He and the team produce top-notch fine dining menus with a modern French/Asian take and offer excellent and exciting vegetarian menus.
Says Gaag: “I’m very lucky to have such a dedicated, self-motivated and passionate team who all have the same dreams and all work towards the same goal. I could not be prouder of them for all their hard work and passion. These achievements are all theirs!”
Congratulations!
Two Cape Town restaurants crack World's 50 Best Restaurants extended list
FYN and La Colombe have both landed spots on this year's prestigious list
Image: Lisa Daubermann
The local hospitality industry took a serious knock during the pandemic (remember when President Cyril Ramaphosa closed all the restaurants?). But the past couple of years have seen it bounce back.
It may not quite be back to where it was in pre-Covid times, but when a duo of Cape Town restaurants is listed on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants — the extended list — announced this week, it's so deserving.
Great news for South Africa is that FYN Restaurant in Parliament Street came in at an impressive 75th place and Constantia Nek’s La Colombe cracked 94th place.
As no strangers to winning awards and listings on this prestigious global list — especially when the country is facing power outages and serious economic woes — this achievement deserves praise indeed.
Image: fynrestaurant.com
