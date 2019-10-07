The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000

The luxury saloon market is competitive in SA, with plenty of good options. But it can be expensive to upgrade to a comfortable ride for your family, unless you shop smart and buy the right pre-owned vehicle.

Our top five pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons come in under R475,000. They’re all two-year-old models and they’re all finalists in their categories for the 2019 Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards. Each offers an excellent balance of price and performance, combined with great resale value.

2017 Audi A4 2.0T FSI S-Tronic (B9):

Loaded with a reasonable amount of tech, the classy Audi A4 offers good ride quality and relatively sharp handling. The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers decent performance and frugal economy, if driven with consideration.