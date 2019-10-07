Features

The 5 best pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons under R475,000

07 October 2019 - 12:20 By Motoring Reporter
The 2017 Audi A4 2.0T FSI S-Tronic.
Image: Supplied

The luxury saloon market is competitive in SA, with plenty of good options. But it can be expensive to upgrade to a comfortable ride for your family, unless you shop smart and buy the right pre-owned vehicle.

Our top five pre-owned, medium-sized luxury saloons come in under R475,000. They’re all two-year-old models and they’re all finalists in their categories for the 2019 Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards. Each offers an excellent balance of price and performance, combined with great resale value.

2017 Audi A4 2.0T FSI S-Tronic (B9):

Loaded with a reasonable amount of tech, the classy Audi A4 offers good ride quality and relatively sharp handling. The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers decent performance and frugal economy, if driven with consideration.

The 2017 Lexus IS200T EX.
Image: Supplied

2017 Lexus IS200T EX:

Desirable and stylish (it certainly stands out in its class), the Lexus comes loaded with a plethora of luxury kit as standard and also offers excellent safety features. The 2.0-litre petrol turbo engine is a surprisingly strong performer. 

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz C200.
Image: Supplied

2017 Mercedes-Benz C200:

Sporty yet classic Mercedes styling merges with hi-tech features. The 1.5-litre petrol turbo engine provides punchy performance and impressive fuel economy.   

The 2017 VW Passat 2.0TDI Luxury.
Image: Supplied

2017 VW Passat 2.0TDI Luxury:

The budget option in this category offers exceptional ride quality, a comfortable interior and seriously good fuel economy. The Passat has always been an underrated car in SA. As such, unwarranted depreciation makes it an excellent second-hand buy. 

The 2017 Volvo S60 D4 Momentum Geartronic.
Image: Supplied

2017 Volvo S60 D4 Momentum Geartronic:

Standout features include superb all-round quality and comfort, and (unsurprisingly) great safety features. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine is refined and economical.

 

  • The winners of the Gumtree Autos Pre-Owned Awards will be revealed on October  24 2019. 

