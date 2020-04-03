Revealed: the most popular 1980s TV cars

The top three most popular 1980s TV cars to drive have been revealed, with the iconic Dodge Charger from The Dukes of Hazzard taking pole position.

Nicknamed the "General Lee", the Charger was a central character in the popular 1980s show which ran for seven seasons with nearly 150 episodes, eventually coming off air in 1985. The research by driving experiences provider www.trackdays.co.uk was based on the number of bookings it received for its range of TV cars to drive.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “There’s no doubt The Dukes of Hazzard was one of the best-loved Saturday night tea-time shows of the 1980s, following the exploits of Bo and Luke Duke trying to the evade the corrupt Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco Coltrane.

“It is perhaps no surprise that it’s the most popular TV car to drive with Brits, who can imagine they are speeding through Hazzard County racing for the county line with Rosco in hot pursuit.”