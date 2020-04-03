Revealed: the most popular 1980s TV cars
K.I.T.T, the A-Team van and 'General Lee' are hit fantasy rentals in a UK survey
The top three most popular 1980s TV cars to drive have been revealed, with the iconic Dodge Charger from The Dukes of Hazzard taking pole position.
Nicknamed the "General Lee", the Charger was a central character in the popular 1980s show which ran for seven seasons with nearly 150 episodes, eventually coming off air in 1985. The research by driving experiences provider www.trackdays.co.uk was based on the number of bookings it received for its range of TV cars to drive.
Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “There’s no doubt The Dukes of Hazzard was one of the best-loved Saturday night tea-time shows of the 1980s, following the exploits of Bo and Luke Duke trying to the evade the corrupt Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco Coltrane.
“It is perhaps no surprise that it’s the most popular TV car to drive with Brits, who can imagine they are speeding through Hazzard County racing for the county line with Rosco in hot pursuit.”
Taking second place was the black Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, commonly known as K.I.T.T. (Knight Industries Two Thousand) in Knight Rider. Starring David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, Knight Rider was staple night-time viewing across SA, the UK and other markets from 1982 to 1986.
Once again, the car was the star. K.I.T.T. was a virtually indestructible car that spoke to Knight, on many occasions drove autonomously to save him, and was fitted with "Turbo Boost", a dramatic feature which, when activated, launched K.I.T.T in an airborne jump to avoid obstacles on the road.
Taking third place on the podium was the GMC Vandura, known to most people as the A-Team van. With BA Baracus at the wheel, the Vandura transported the rest of the A-Team, including John "Hannibal" Smith, Templeton "Faceman" Peck and HM Murdock as they tried to evade capture and clear their names after escaping a military prison for crimes they did not commit.
Jones said: “These cars were at the height of their fame back in the 1980s , but they still hold fond memories for millions of Brits.”