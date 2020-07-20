Cabin fever: Banishing the dirt and microbes hiding in your car's interior

When it comes to cleaning our cars, we all tend to focus on the exterior rather than the interior. After all, the exterior is the part of the vehicle people see the most so it makes sense to keep it looking its best.

Cars are essentially an extension of ourselves — a kind of avatar — so a well-presented vehicle tells other members of the human race that we take pride in who we are and the way we project ourselves.

Consequently, it's no surprise that interior cleanliness often takes a back seat. At most we might stab at our carpets with a dust buster and spray the dashboard with a bottle of old vinyl and rubber spray.

We should really do more though because, let's face it, the inside of our vehicles are incredibly adept dirt traps for all manner of filth. Dust. Grime. Fur. Hair. Dead skin cells. Viruses. Bacteria. The list is endless. Hiding in grooves and vents and under seats, there is a whole microcosm of grossness that warrants your attention.

How exactly to go about it? You basically have two choices. Either you can spend most of your weekend following conflicting YouTube tutorials, or you could send your pride and joy to an automotive detailing company that will, in exchange for some cash, set to work with an experienced cleaning crew armed with all the requisite equipment. One such company is Rocket Auto Care in Kramerview, Johannesburg.

Owned by Brad Homan, this operation specialises in keeping some the province's most exotic cars in showroom condition, thanks to its extensive range of detailing packages.

Though familiar with working on near-priceless exotics like the Ferrari F40, Rocket Auto Care is equally at ease giving your more common garden vehicles a good going over.

Well-known for their advanced water-repelling ceramic coatings and paint protection film, today I'm witnessing how they get the gunge out of well-used vehicle cabins.