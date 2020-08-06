ThrowbackThursday: The dominee’s Mercedes (2015)

Join us as we take a look back through our archives. This week, the calendar flips to September 20 2015. In Sunday Times Motoring, the legendary veteran motoring journalist Stuart Johnston penned an ode to a true icon: the Mercedes-Benz W123. It’s a model he knows intimately – being the proud owner of one.

I remember the flutterings of incomprehensibility amongst my mates when I first embarked on my love affair with a W123. Denis Droppa, editor of Star Motoring, said to me: “Hey Stu, I always figured you for a beat-up old Mustang or something, rather than this … uh … old lady’s jammie.”

That was Droppavitch at his best: subtle, well-meaning, but telling it like it is. Then I took my other great motor-journo mate, Egmont Sippel, for a spin. Actually “spin” is the wrong terminology for a short ride pertaining to a Merc of this vintage – a cruise around the harbour would give you a better idea of the wafting sensations these cars invoke in their passengers.

“Yeah, old Johnnie. You have to get into the zone when you drive one of these,” said Sippie. The way he said it, I knew that the esteemed motoring editor of Rapport could not for the life of him relate to a car that could not be flung around the Franschhoek Pass with rapier-like precision. But he was like, aah, well, whatever blows your ears back.

But the guy who put it all into perspective was the maniacal race-driver and son of filmmakers Koos Roets and Katinka Heyns. I was chatting to Reghardt Roets one day when he was working for a hot-shot tuning house in Randburg, and pointed out my beautiful yellow Merc, parked incongruously alongside supercharged Chev Luminas and M3s with great bulging wheel-arch extensions.