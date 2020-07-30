ThrowbackThursday: A history of Kyalami (2015)

Join us as we look back at some of our notable motoring activities from days gone by. This week, we flip the calendar to May 21 2015, where Brenwin Naidu delved into the history of Kyalami racing circuit, which at the time had just been saved by Porsche South Africa boss Toby Venter.

She is the undisputed darling of South African racing circuits. Her asphalt curves played host to epic duels and tragic dramas. Legends were forged, headlines were made – and memories are etched firmly on the minds of the millions who descended to witness the scenes played out on the blacktop stage. Yes, Kyalami inspires petrolhead poetry.

And when the fate of the iconic track was thrown into doubt, the outcry attested to the place it holds in the hearts of South Africans. The saviour in the story, as you probably know already, is Toby Venter, boss of Porsche South Africa, who secured Kyalami for R205-million when it went under the hammer in 2014.

His declaration that Kyalami would remain a racetrack assuaged the fears of enthusiasts. Last week, we were invited to the circuit to hear about the plans for its revival and to savour a final lap of the “old” track before it was extensively overhauled. Of course, you want to know about the promising road ahead, and we will get to that. But no article on the famed circuit — Kyalami means “my home” in isiZulu — would be complete without a trip down memory lane.

In 1961, undeveloped land just north of Johannesburg, in what is now Midrand, Gauteng, was chosen as the birthplace of Kyalami. Its forerunner had been a circuit near Grand Central Airport in Halfway House, which hosted events such as Nine Hours of Kyalami — a series that was later moved to the venue of its namesake.