Features

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Volvo ensures safety for both sexes

27 August 2020 - 13:19 By Motoring Reporter
Volvo's (EVA) initiative is dedicated to making cars equally safe for male and female drivers.​
Volvo's (EVA) initiative is dedicated to making cars equally safe for male and female drivers.​
Image: LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES/ SOPA/ IGOR GOLOVNIOV

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa get a chance to chat to Charmagne Mavudzi, head of customer experience at Volvo Car South Africa, about Volvo's Equal Vehicles for All (EVA) initiative that is dedicated to making cars equally safe for male and female drivers.​

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

READ MORE

PODCAST | Delving into the dark art of carbon fibre wheels

In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner, Brenwin Naidu and Shaun Korsten are joined in the virtual studio by special guest Adrian Burford ...
Motoring
6 days ago

PODCAST | The reality of car-jacking in SA, according to Tracker SA

In this special episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by Ron Knott-Craig, executive: ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Car sales have still not recovered in SA

The guys take a look at car sales in July and how the effects of Covid-19 and recent price hikes have flattened overall demand. They also chat about ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 Mercedes-Benz V300d is now available in SA New Models
  2. New drunk driving amendment misses the mark, says AA news
  3. TV HIGHLIGHT | Robert Marawa to host new show on Ignition TV news
  4. These are the top 10 most sold used cars in SA Features
  5. Ford introduces new and more affordable Everest 4x4 New Models

Latest Videos

'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
'Like Christmas’: Liquor stores overrun after fake alcohol ban voice note
X