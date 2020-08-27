ThrowbackThursday: Duel of the luxury hybrid SUVs (2016)

Join us as we take a look back at some of our memorable motoring outings from years gone by. This week the calendar flips to August 10 2016, when we staged a battle between two premium hybrid sport-utility vehicles.

Owning a hybrid or electric vehicle bestows on one a sense of haughtiness. These automotive high horses emit less smog, but plenty of smug. In our week with the SUV duo pictured here, we could not resist offering sanctimonious lectures to passers-by, who must have surely regretted inquiring about the vehicles in the first place.

Since Toyota pioneered the genre with its Prius back in 1998, the technology has become far more ubiquitous with many manufacturers following suit. This year saw the arrival of the first two plug-in hybrid offerings locally: the BMW X5 xDrive40e and Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine. These models enable plug-in charging of their systems so owners enjoy the virtues of battery propulsion more of the time. We summoned the pair for a duel.