PODCAST | AutoTrader CEO George Mienie about the 2020 HyperMobility Conference

02 December 2020 - 06:15 By Motoring Reporter
The new normal for car dealerships: face masks, social distancing and more online and phone sales. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: supplied

​In this episode of Cargumentative Thomas Falkiner chats to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie about the 2020 HyperMobility Conference. Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu also stop by to talk about all the latest automotive news and what they've been driving.

