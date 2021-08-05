New data tracks SA's vehicle sales performance over the last decade

SA’s automotive industry has over the last decade been impacted by difficult economic times, from international credit downgrades to a depreciating rand, and more recently, Covid-19. However, there are signs of opportunity and growth that a changing country has to offer.

While vehicle prices have risen year-on-year, the volume of sales have not. Lightstone data has revealed that 340,000 new vehicles were sold through the dealer network in 2011, but this dropped to 306,000 in 2019, a 10% decline. Notably, the average new vehicle price has moved from R290,000 to R440,000.