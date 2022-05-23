Roads flooded? Try these tips before crossing

With devastating flash floods again hitting Kwazulu-Natal, and other provinces experiencing downpours, we look at how to handle a flooded crossing should you encounter one.

The general rule of thumb is you shouldn’t cross a flooding river or bridge. If you have no choice, the first and best option is to wait it out.

Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms and they subside after some time. If you have no choice, or you are rushing to an emergency or on a 4x4 expedition, take heed of the following steps: