Driving safety during floods
Roads flooded? Try these tips before crossing
With torrential rain and floods you might find yourself cut off from your destination. Apply these rules before attempting to cross flooded sections.
With devastating flash floods again hitting Kwazulu-Natal, and other provinces experiencing downpours, we look at how to handle a flooded crossing should you encounter one.
The general rule of thumb is you shouldn’t cross a flooding river or bridge. If you have no choice, the first and best option is to wait it out.
Most flash floods are caused by slow-moving thunderstorms and they subside after some time. If you have no choice, or you are rushing to an emergency or on a 4x4 expedition, take heed of the following steps:
1. First, how long is the obstacle? Is your car designed to handle the minimum requirements? Rushing water can sweep away any object no matter its size or design. Stationary water, such as under a bridge, is less risky but also requires tact. If roads are swept away it's best to find alternative routes or wait out the situation.
2.Height is an advantage, meaning SUVs, bakkies or anything higher stands a better chance of wading through with less risk to mechanical or electrical systems. Sedans and hatchbacks are lower, so bumper-high water levels are likely to create a stall, trapping you and your car.
3.If you can walk it, the car can drive it, so pop off your shoes, lift your trousers and test the depth and strength of the current. If you have difficulty balancing on your feet the current is too strong and if above your knees, don’t cross.
5. Floating debris is a big risk. If there’s poles or branches and such debris, don’t attempt the crossing. It can damage your car. Worse still, large debris comes with great force which can knock your car off the road.
6. If you are satisfied the current is not too strong, the level below your headlights and no solid matter is floating in the river, you can follow the next steps.
7. If crossing a flowing river, open the windows. Should things go wrong an open window means a quick escape.
8. If your vehicle is equipped with 4x4, select this mode. It increases traction for safer wading.
9. Don’t speed through, as you will cause a water wake and risk water flooding into the vehicle’s electrical components, which can stall your progress midway. Aim for gentle momentum through the water or small bow wave. Too slow is also risky. Find good balance of momentum without upsetting the water flow.
