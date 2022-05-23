×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and Lux Dlamini’s war of words

23 May 2022 - 12:17
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini is a 'lightie' who is being used by 'political handlers'. File photo.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini is a 'lightie' who is being used by 'political handlers'. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, saying his operation is a “dangerous distraction that solves nothing”. 

The war of words between the two comes after Maimane shared his opinion on Podcast and Chill with MacG about what Dlamini’s organisation was doing

“Operation Dudula is hating on fellow Africans and I have a problem with that,” said Maimane. 

Responding, Dlamini rubbished Maimane’s claim.

“We have never practised any of the methods he associates us with. The problem with SA politicians is that they don’t call a spade a spade. They hide behind English words in attempts to sound smart,” he said

Maimane hit back, calling Dlamini a “lightie” who is being used by “political handlers”. 

You are not a revolutionary, you are not a visionary, and your whole brand is built on hate. Your operation is a dangerous distraction that solves nothing,” said Maimane. 

He said Dlamini was a distraction and a “Will Smith slap in the middle of a war in Europe”. 

“My focus is on the real causes of our problems in SA, the ANC government that has underdeveloped and looted SA for 28 years. My focus is on fixing education, entrepreneurship and supporting small business.”

Previously, Maimane invited Dlamini, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, the DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya and the department of home affairs to a debate on Afrophobia, immigration developments and solutions in SA.

The debate proposal came in the wake of Mashaba’s criticisms of the DA proposal to grant undocumented migrants amnesty, saying the party’s stance did not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.

According to Maimane, “conflicting versions of what is desired” was evidence the debate was needed. 

“Some people want us to chase skilled professionals who are here legally and helping us achieve our development goals. They support firing maths and science teachers, hurting students,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Whatever happened to the deep forensic investigation?' Maimane asks Nathi Mthethwa

"Whatever happened to the 'deep forensic investigation' into the missing funds meant to help artists during the pandemic?" asked Mmusi Maimane.
News
3 days ago

To have your identity stolen is traumatic — so is having no identity at all

Movements such as Operation Dudula make life even worse for the countless number of people in SA who, through no fault of their own, have no ID ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Operation Dudula demands jobs for unemployed youth

Operation Dudula introduced a group of young people who voluntarily offered to help affected communities and rebuild the province despite allegedly ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of ... News
  2. Is R22m for a flag justifiable? — here’s a look at what other massive flags ... South Africa
  3. Government rules out salary increases in public sector South Africa
  4. Mkhize uses son's wedding to signal presidency bid Politics
  5. Traffic on N1 into Cape Town down to a trickle after 13 vehicle pile-up South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Medupi: R2.5bn repair bill for 'procedural non-compliance' and poor ...
‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...