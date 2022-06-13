Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June
With the price of petrol currently at an all-time high, filling your car's fuel tank can be something of an eye-watering experience. With this in mind we thought we'd take a look at five vehicles that will cause the least amount of financial pain when visiting the pumps.
Bajaj Qute
The pint-sized Qute quadricycle is cheap to buy and extremely cheap to run and maintain, with servicing costs on a par with that of a budget motorcycle. With a top speed of around 70km/h, this quirky Indian-built Bajaj is limited to urban commuting (highways are out of the question) but does have enough space for four people and roughly 20l of luggage. Inland, its eight-litre fuel tank costs just R192 to fill to the brim with basic 93 unleaded.
Renault Kwid Zen 1.0
Compared to the ultra-basic Bajaj Qute, the Renault Kwid Zen is like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, what with its standard air conditioning, fancy eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera and electric windows. Crash safety performance, however, remains questionable. When inland its 28l fuel tank costs R670 to prime with 93 unleaded.
Suzuki Celerio 1.0
If you're shopping for a competitively priced Suzuki, then the new Celerio certainly makes a whole lot of buying sense. Particularly the GL model that comes fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, USB connectivity, remote central locking and hill-hold assist — all for under R200,000. Its three-pot petrol engine is juiced by a 32l fuel tank that inland commands R766 to fill with 93 unleaded.
Toyota Agya 1.0
Based on the Daihatsu Ayla, the Toyota Agya is a popular choice with cost-conscious commuters and ride-hailers alike. Despite being built to a strict budget (exposed metal in the boot area plus an absence of wheel arch liners both bear witness to this fact), this cheap and cheerful hatchback performs well for what it is. It’s spacious too: even with a tall driver sat behind the steering wheel you'll find that rear legroom is plentiful. Fitted with a 33l fuel tank, the Agya will cost R790 to fill up inland with 93 unleaded.
Fiat 500 TwinAir
Although its aged underpinnings date back to 2003, the Fiat 500 remains a stylish and fun-to-drive runabout that still turns heads in 2022. Yup, it's a true automotive survivor. The car's curious little 0.9l two-cylinder TwinAir turbocharged engine is fed by a 35l fuel tank that will set you back R846 to fill to the brim with premium 95 unleaded (inland).
