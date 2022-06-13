Five of the most affordable vehicles to fill up in June

Toyota Agya 1.0

Based on the Daihatsu Ayla, the Toyota Agya is a popular choice with cost-conscious commuters and ride-hailers alike. Despite being built to a strict budget (exposed metal in the boot area plus an absence of wheel arch liners both bear witness to this fact), this cheap and cheerful hatchback performs well for what it is. It’s spacious too: even with a tall driver sat behind the steering wheel you'll find that rear legroom is plentiful. Fitted with a 33l fuel tank, the Agya will cost R790 to fill up inland with 93 unleaded.