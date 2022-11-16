These are the top 30 discontinued cars global fans miss the most

A study by a UK-based short term insurance company has revealed the top 30 discontinued cars motorists miss the most. The team looked at average monthly search volumes, tagged Instagram posts and the number of TikTok hashtag views each car had to determine the most pined for models.

Tied in first place are the Dodge Viper and the Honda S2000. Though 2017 was the final year of production for the Viper — one of the greatest American supercars — it still resonates with global motoring enthusiasts, with an average 345,667 monthly Google searches, 369,652 tagged Instagram posts and 161.9-million TikTok views

Discontinued in 2009, the Honda S2000 registers similar affection with 308,583 monthly Google searches, 562,063 tagged Instagram posts and 132.6-million TikTok hashtag views.