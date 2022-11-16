These are the top 30 discontinued cars global fans miss the most
A study by a UK-based short term insurance company has revealed the top 30 discontinued cars motorists miss the most. The team looked at average monthly search volumes, tagged Instagram posts and the number of TikTok hashtag views each car had to determine the most pined for models.
Tied in first place are the Dodge Viper and the Honda S2000. Though 2017 was the final year of production for the Viper — one of the greatest American supercars — it still resonates with global motoring enthusiasts, with an average 345,667 monthly Google searches, 369,652 tagged Instagram posts and 161.9-million TikTok views
Discontinued in 2009, the Honda S2000 registers similar affection with 308,583 monthly Google searches, 562,063 tagged Instagram posts and 132.6-million TikTok hashtag views.
Third place went to the Mazda RX-7 that bowed out from series production in 2002. This rotary-powered sports car lays claim to a monthly average of 171,000 Google searches, 552,107 tagged Instagram posts and 760.9-million TikTok hashtag views.
Its slightly less celebrated successor — the Mazda RX-8 that saw action on the world's streets from 2003 until 2012 — finished the survey in fourth, with 352,500 monthly Google searches, 252,043 tagged Instagram posts and 132.6-million TikTok hashtag views.
Rounding off the top five is the boxy Fiat Uno with 235,583 monthly Google searches, 265,685 tagged Instagram posts and an impressive 191.3-million TikTok hashtag views.
Click on the infographic above to peruse the full survey results.