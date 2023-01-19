ThrowbackThursday | Remembering the BMW E32 7-Series

But this week I want to discuss one of its forebears. Not the loathed E65, or the exquisite E38 that came before it. I want to talk about the E32, probably the most significant expression of the breed in the context of our market. It was the only 7-Series to scoop a South African Car of the Year title.

It also starred in a television commercial that took a serious jibe at Mercedes-Benz, “beating the bends” around Chapman's Peak. I know, I know, the E23 was also extremely notable, especially for the legendary local motorsport activities of the 745i. But that is a throwback for another day.