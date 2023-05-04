Features

LONG-TERM FLEET

FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max was a great companion

Double cab 3.0 LSE 4x4 has served as exemplary expedition vehicle and workhorse

04 May 2023 - 14:26 By Phuti Mpyane
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Isuzu D-Max 4x4 LSE taming the muddy terrain at Gerotek when new. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Isuzu D-Max 4x4 LSE taming the muddy terrain at Gerotek when new. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Image: Denis Droppa

The Isuzu D-Max LSE 4x4 double-cab came into our lives and found bakkie enthusiasts. It’s the second long-term bakkie companionship after swapping with the energetically styled and built Ford Ranger Raptor. I find myself reflecting on how well its sober demeanour supported my work and home life. 

What sprang out moments after the first turn of its wheel was its size. Life with the wide Ranger Raptor meant I was constantly conscious of where to park and what not to hit. Not with the narrower D-Max, though. It was more agile.  

As a new model a year ago, the refurbished cabin looked and felt on par with modern lifestyle double-cab expectations of innovation and affluence. It has digital displays and other modern functionality such as bluetooth telephony and the ability to stream music, a reverse camera and digital radio.  

The leather cladding on the seats, though, is an optional extra for the LSE grade. It’s a nice addition, if you must have it, and it bears no scars or patina a year on. The rest of the cabin materials aren’t exotic but have a quality feel and are neatly stitched. Nothing has chafed, unhinged or broken.

The Isuzu D-Max conquering Sani Pass. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Isuzu D-Max conquering Sani Pass. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Image: DENIS DROPPA

At no point did I struggle to fit in or pack anything into it. The rear bench is generous enough to accommodate two to three passengers and the load bin was used extensively to store luggage, boxes, an old washing machine and it bore this evidence with scratches until we rubberised the cargo bay. 

Of the features, the cruise control and music system saw the most use. Motoring editor Denis Droppa took the vehicle on a number of off-road excursions, including the Sani Pass and Kosi Bay, where it showed impressive off-road prowess.

With me, the vehicle spent most its time in rear-wheel drive and averaged 9.4l/100km.  This is not too bad and is on par with segment rivals.

Other road trips included a visit to a ghost village in Middelburg and to Musina close to the South Africa-Zimbabwe border. Highway conditions saw consumption drop to about 8.9l/100km and the performance from its turbocharged 3.0l four-cylinder is more than sufficient. It is an easy-cruising vehicle with good overtaking punch and our only gripe about the engine is it is relatively noisy compared with rival bakkies such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.

During the Isuzu’s tenure we tasted a few hard-hitters, the V6-equipped Ranger Wildtrak and its Amarok cousin as examples, but the D-Max never felt underpowered in comparison. It will beat a fast enough path to anywhere if you work the engine and the motor was also up to the task of pulling a trailer laden with a large hatchback. The automatic transmission is a suitable partner.

Isuzu's D-Max 3.0 LSE is a major upgrade from the previous generation D-Max in the areas of refinement and digital features. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Isuzu's D-Max 3.0 LSE is a major upgrade from the previous generation D-Max in the areas of refinement and digital features. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Image: Denis Droppa

We also got to spend time with the range-topping D-Max V-Cross priced at R857,700 which has more driver-assistance systems, but we still feel the LSE is better value for money at R810,200.

The bakkie wars haven’t toned down and the segment standards have been upped, especially in drive quality and big-screen digitisation. We’d still recommend the D-Max 3.0 LSE with confidence, though. It served us well during the pothole pandemic and storm season.   

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver

"As slow as possible and as fast as necessary" is an excellent piece of wisdom imparted by off-road driving sages.It makes sense if you think about ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Kia Sportage range boosted by diesel power

Kia has added a diesel engine derivative to its popular fifth-generation Sportage range.
Motoring
1 day ago

Sun finally sets on the Rolls-Royce Dawn

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is no more, as the final example of this ultra-luxurious two-door convertible has left the firm's Goodwood factory after a ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  2. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news
  3. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  4. REVIEW | The BMW X1 sDrive18d is a true fuel saver Reviews
  5. These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April news

Latest Videos

Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans
Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka