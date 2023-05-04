At no point did I struggle to fit in or pack anything into it. The rear bench is generous enough to accommodate two to three passengers and the load bin was used extensively to store luggage, boxes, an old washing machine and it bore this evidence with scratches until we rubberised the cargo bay.
FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max was a great companion
Double cab 3.0 LSE 4x4 has served as exemplary expedition vehicle and workhorse
The Isuzu D-Max LSE 4x4 double-cab came into our lives and found bakkie enthusiasts. It’s the second long-term bakkie companionship after swapping with the energetically styled and built Ford Ranger Raptor. I find myself reflecting on how well its sober demeanour supported my work and home life.
What sprang out moments after the first turn of its wheel was its size. Life with the wide Ranger Raptor meant I was constantly conscious of where to park and what not to hit. Not with the narrower D-Max, though. It was more agile.
As a new model a year ago, the refurbished cabin looked and felt on par with modern lifestyle double-cab expectations of innovation and affluence. It has digital displays and other modern functionality such as bluetooth telephony and the ability to stream music, a reverse camera and digital radio.
The leather cladding on the seats, though, is an optional extra for the LSE grade. It’s a nice addition, if you must have it, and it bears no scars or patina a year on. The rest of the cabin materials aren’t exotic but have a quality feel and are neatly stitched. Nothing has chafed, unhinged or broken.
At no point did I struggle to fit in or pack anything into it. The rear bench is generous enough to accommodate two to three passengers and the load bin was used extensively to store luggage, boxes, an old washing machine and it bore this evidence with scratches until we rubberised the cargo bay.
Of the features, the cruise control and music system saw the most use. Motoring editor Denis Droppa took the vehicle on a number of off-road excursions, including the Sani Pass and Kosi Bay, where it showed impressive off-road prowess.
With me, the vehicle spent most its time in rear-wheel drive and averaged 9.4l/100km. This is not too bad and is on par with segment rivals.
Other road trips included a visit to a ghost village in Middelburg and to Musina close to the South Africa-Zimbabwe border. Highway conditions saw consumption drop to about 8.9l/100km and the performance from its turbocharged 3.0l four-cylinder is more than sufficient. It is an easy-cruising vehicle with good overtaking punch and our only gripe about the engine is it is relatively noisy compared with rival bakkies such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux.
During the Isuzu’s tenure we tasted a few hard-hitters, the V6-equipped Ranger Wildtrak and its Amarok cousin as examples, but the D-Max never felt underpowered in comparison. It will beat a fast enough path to anywhere if you work the engine and the motor was also up to the task of pulling a trailer laden with a large hatchback. The automatic transmission is a suitable partner.
We also got to spend time with the range-topping D-Max V-Cross priced at R857,700 which has more driver-assistance systems, but we still feel the LSE is better value for money at R810,200.
The bakkie wars haven’t toned down and the segment standards have been upped, especially in drive quality and big-screen digitisation. We’d still recommend the D-Max 3.0 LSE with confidence, though. It served us well during the pothole pandemic and storm season.
