When it comes to used cars, which body type is best?

15 May 2023 - 09:55 By Motoring Staff
The BMW 3 Series was the most-viewed sedan last year while the Volkswagen Polo was the most-viewed hatchback.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Are you thinking of purchasing a car with a different body shape from the one you’re currently driving? Perhaps you drive a hatchback but you’re eyeing a bakkie? Or vice versa? Independent research has revealed what that new body shape will cost.

Q1 2023 data from AutoTrader reveals that a body type can cost anything from R229,925 (for a hatchback, the average mileage is 69,816km and the average year of registration is 2018) to R1,059,867 (for a coupé, average mileage of 68,513km and average year of registration of 2013).

The data also reveals the vast differences in the average selling prices and mileages of the two bakkie body shapes. The average selling price of a single cab is a mere R246,976; the double cab comes in substantially higher at R491,101.

Given the fact that single-cab bakkies are workhorses, this derivative also has a higher average mileage – 108,513km versus 87,862km for the double cab.

Averages by body type for cars listed for sale in Q1 of 2023 (AutoTrader data: January 1 to March 31 2023).
Image: Supplied

It's also interesting to note how much more a sedan costs than a hatchback: the addition of a boot costs just shy of R140,000. The BMW 3 Series was the most-viewed sedan last year, while the Volkswagen Polo was the most-viewed hatchback.

According to the 2022 AutoTrader Car Industry Report, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in South Africa mirror the rest of the world as the fastest-growing body type. In fact, over 86-million advert views were generated locally for SUVs last year with the BMW X5 being the most-viewed SUV in 2022. According to 2023 Q1 data, the average selling price of an SUV is R524,617 (average mileage of 71,186km and average year of registration of 2018).

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie believes this information will be invaluable to consumers who are looking to purchase a different body type.

“This kind of live market data helps consumers make informed decisions when shopping for a second-hand car, as it gives consumers a barometer against which to evaluate selling prices, mileage and registration years,” he said.

