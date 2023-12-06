Arguably one of the most iconic models to come out of Audi, the Audi TT has been a trendy piece of equipment since its debut in 1998. There’s something about a sporty two-door vehicle with perfect proportions and the four-ringed Audi badge.
The era of the distinguished Audi TT has come to an end after a successful 25-year stint. This begs the question: could the iconic TT soon become a collector’s item? We take a look at what is available on the used car market.
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI
It isn't all doom and gloom for aspiring Audi TT owners. AutoTrader offers a range of TT variants enthusiasts can snatch up before units become limited and prices begin to rise as it becomes a collector’s item. The most listed variant is the Audi TT 2.0 TFSI, with 53% of TT listings. Eleven-year-old 2.0 TFSI variants with an average of 124,819km sell for an average price of R254,579. This variant sells in high numbers as it strikes the perfect balance between affordability and practical power.
“What makes a pre-owned Audi TT enticing is it gives the average person access to a stylish and sporty vehicle at a reasonable price. The TT can be had in Coupe and convertible Roadster styling,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Three used Audi TT models to suit any enthusiast's budget
Audi TT RS
When Audi added the RS badge to the TT, they created one of the most desirable modern versions of the “Tourist Trophy'' vehicle. Powered by the lauded 2.5l turbocharged in-line five-cylinder engine, the TT RS isn't just a fiery-looking baby R8, but has the performance credentials to match. With superb handling thanks to Audi's Quattro system, it will dispatch the 0-100km/h sprint in under four seconds. The Audi TT RS accounts for 21% of TT’s on the AutoTrader platform and sells for an average price of R669,284 for eight-year-old models with an average of 63,992km on the clock.
Audi TT 1.8T
If you're looking to be set apart in the classic TT and two-door community, bagging a first-generation Audi TT would be a wise move. The Audi TT 1.8T accounts for only 9% of Audi TTs available on AutoTrader, meaning obtainable units are few and far between. Its retro good looks make it a good candidate for a future classic. With three pedals, a manual gearbox and a traditional handbrake, it offers a traditional driving experience. For a newer TT version with the 1.8T motor, you can expect to pay an average price of R202,910 for 13-year-old models, with an average of 121,333km on the clock.
As with every noteworthy car model that is discontinued, prices of available units will begin to escalate over time. Supply and demand. So now would be the perfect opportunity to get your hands on a used Audi TT.
