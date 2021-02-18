FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Suzuki Vitara Brezza is great bang for buck

In a local market that seemingly has an endless appetite for compact SUVs, Suzuki has launched its new Vitara Brezza as an eye-catching value package.

Slotting in between the smaller Ignis and larger Vitara in Suzuki’s extensive range, the Vitara Brezza takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V in a segment for high-riding small cars that are around 4m in length. This burgeoning playground will soon be populated by additional newcomers such as the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Toyota Urban Cruiser — the latter being a rebadged Vitara Brezza.

The Suzuki is imported from India and has been that country’s best-selling SUV since its launch in 2016, and it’s the newly facelifted version we’re getting.

With the four-model line-up ranging from R244,900 to R309,900, the new Vitara Brezza is aggressively positioned in a price-sensitive market segment, undercutting its above-mentioned Honda, Hyundai, Ford and Mahindra rivals. It does so without any obvious quality or specification shortcuts and all versions are generously equipped.

The Vitara Brezza is also not plagued by the safety bugbear of many India-built cars, and holds a four-star Global NCAP crash rating. All models come with ABS brakes, dual front airbags and Isofix mountings for child seats.

Suzuki’s 77kW/138Nm 1.5l petrol engine serves duty across the range, paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. The two grades on offer are the GL and GLX, and all versions are front-wheel drive.

The basic Vitara Brezza 1.5 GL comes standard with a high level of spec including climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, and keyless entry.

The GLX is more upmarket with additional fare such as a cooled glovebox, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, LED headlights, leather-clad steering wheel, push-button engine start, additional speakers, and alloy wheels in place of the GL’s steel versions.