FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 Mazda CX-30 (nearly) has it all

Mazda has long attempted to push the brand upmarket and while it might not be perceived as a premium player in entirety, anyone will agree that it is a brand held in higher esteem than similar small volume mainstream Japanese marques.

Maybe it is no coincidence that the cabin of the CX-30 exudes an aura that almost puts one in mind of a Lexus. No doubt, it is far plusher and more interesting to look at than the inside quarters of its chief nemesis from Wolfsburg.

A clean, minimalistic layout, with soft-effect cladding across surfaces and hand-stitched details do well to create a convincing upmarket environment. We should have discussed the exterior first. From all angles, the CX-30 is an attractive, compelling piece of design. That applies even to models that do without the trinkets reserved for the range-topper.

You would be forgiven for thinking of it as a CX-5 that went for Bikram yoga and dramatically adjusted its diet. The CX-30 is sleeker, curvier and with a silhouette that aims to create a coupé-like impression. For the record, the model slots between the CX-3 and CX-5 on the hierarchy.

On the move after the seat and steering wheel were adjusted, this struck me as one of those vehicles the average driver would feel instant familiarity with. From the tucked-in, well-ensconced sitting position, to the pistol-like grip afforded by the elegant three-spoke steering wheel, the feeling is rather organic.

Positive things can be said about the minimal noise, harshness and vibration levels too. At town speeds it suppresses the external hubbub well, so too at freeway velocities. But occupants can be very rapidly stirred out of this tranquil daze once the accelerator is mashed down.