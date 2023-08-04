Rivals include the Kia Picanto, Renault Kwid, Toyota Vitz, Suzuki Celerio and S-Presso. The price positioning also brings into the reckoning larger alternatives such as the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Toyota Starlet and Suzuki Swift.
nip and tuck
Hyundai Grand i10 arrives in SA with fresh looks and a sedan version
They are refined drives with quality cabins and modern amenities, and available in manual and automatic guise
Image: SUPPLIED
Small cars have been getting steadily more advanced and seen a sharp rise in sales as customers are besieged by tough economic times. The third generation Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback was launched in South Africa in 2020.
The face-lifted version has gone on sale in South Africa and sees the first-time introduction of a sedan version. If you include the booted version and the panel van, there’s a total of eight Grand i10 models on offer.
There’s no doubt about it; the new Grand i10 and its sedan cousin are handsome cars. The hatch gets a redesigned grille with a large mesh pattern, bulbous headlights and new style LED DRLs which give it a Hyundai Ioniq 6 vibe. There are also changes to the rear light cluster arrangement and new style plastic wheel covers and alloy wheels for the range-topper.
It’s also neatly proportioned; the 3,815mm length, 1,680mm width and 1,520mm height can accommodate tall drivers and passengers with ease. Another star quality of the range is the roomy cabin built with typical Hyundai good quality and additional technology being added to please customer demand for the latest gadgets.
Image: SUPPLIED
This means an infotainment system with wireless or plug-in Android Auto and CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth, cruise control, electric windows and mirrors, rear and front parking sensors and camera.
The Hyundai Grand i10 range uses carry over petrol engines; a 1.0l three-cylinder with 49kW and 94Nm available for the Motion grade and a 1.2l four-cylinder producing 61kW and 114Nm powering the higher grade Fluid models.
Both engines can be coupled to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, depending on specification, and drive the front wheels in all models.
Many small cars have become quieter and more suited to long journeys. We drove the 1.2 Fluid manual models exclusively at the launch and there was no need to use the radio to drown out mechanical noises. The clutch and gear lever felt light and easy to use in traffic, and though performance isn’t earth-shattering, the motor was capable of accelerating to highway speeds and robust enough to tackle steep inclines. It’s rated with a 14.9 second sprint from 0-100km/h and a maximum top speed of 153km/h.
The ride quality is pliant and copes well with bumps and potholes and everywhere we drove the Grand i10 Fluid with 175/60 R15 alloy wheels felt steady and balanced. The Motion gets capped steel wheels shod with 165/70 R14 rubber. Hyundai South Africa claims an average fuel consumption of 5.5l/100km. Adopting a relaxed, fuel saving work and school run driving pace, we managed an even better 4.8l/100km
Image: SUPPLIED
