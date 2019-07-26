Hamilton hoping for rain to beat the Hockenheim heatwave

Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton is hoping rain will come to the rescue as a Hockenheim heatwave threatens to dash Mercedes's hopes of a home German Grand Prix win on Sunday.

The five-times world champion and Mercedes have been dominant this season, the team winning nine of 10 races so far, but they wilted in the sweltering heat at last month’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes have made changes to help cool the car, but with much of Europe caught in the grip of a heatwave, Hockenheim could be even hotter than Spielberg, where Max Verstappen won for Red Bull.

"If it stays this hot we are going to struggle and be in trouble," the 34-year-old Briton, who leads teammate Valtteri Bottas by 39 points in the standings, said on Thursday.