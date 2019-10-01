Five things you need to know about the 2019 Kyalami 9-Hour

After a 37-year absence the legendary Kyalami 9-Hour is back to enthrall motorsport fans with its heady mixture of glamour, guts and raw speed. These are five things you should know about it:

1: So when is this race actually going down?

The event happens over three days, with practice and qualifying scheduled to take place on Thursday 21 November and Friday 22 November. The actual race, the Kyalami 9-Hour, is set to start at 1:00pm on Saturday 23 November. The checkered flag comes out at 10:00pm.