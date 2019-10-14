Motorsport

Leclerc accepts he was to blame for Verstappen collision

14 October 2019 - 16:11 By Reuters
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has accepted blame for a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen that wrecked both drivers' Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has accepted blame for a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen that wrecked both drivers' Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has accepted blame for a collision with Red Bull's Max Verstappen that wrecked both drivers' Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Monegasque finished sixth but was demoted to seventh after collecting time penalties for the collision and continuing with a damaged car, while Verstappen retired from engine partner Honda's home race.

The Dutchman accused Leclerc in the immediate aftermath of "irresponsible" driving.

Leclerc said initially it was a "tricky situation", but later recognised his mistake.

"I had a poor start. I got a little bit distracted," he told reporters.

"I was on the inside and being behind Seb (Vettel) and Lewis (Hamilton), I lost a little bit the front (of the car)," he explained. "Normally you need to anticipate those things and I didn't. So I'm the one to blame."

The race was won by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, with the Finn's teammate Formula One leader Hamilton third.

Leclerc and Verstappen are both now mathematically ruled out of title contention with only the Mercedes drivers still in the running. Hamilton leads Bottas by 64 points with four races remaining.

Mercedes reset targets as sixth Formula 1 title double sinks in

Formula One champions Mercedes are wondering how far they can go after securing an unprecedented sixth successive title double in Japan on Sunday
Motoring
2 hours ago

Verstappen blames 'irresponsible' Leclerc for collision

Max Verstappen accused Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc of irresponsible driving at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday after a first lap collision ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Bottas wins in Japan, Mercedes confirm sixth double title in a row

Valtteri Bottas roared to victory in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors’ championship and guaranteed ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | How the new demerit system for road users will affect you news
  2. What do all those dashboard warning lights mean? Features
  3. Verstappen blames 'irresponsible' Leclerc for collision Motorsport
  4. How to put the brakes on road carnage Features
  5. Why South Africans are holding on to their cars for longer than before Features

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X