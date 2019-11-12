Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil over new power unit

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekend's Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after team boss Mattia Binotto said his car's power unit was damaged and needed replacing.

The 22-year-old Monegasque is third in the championship, 14 points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with two races remaining.

"Charles will get a new power unit [at Interlagos], as his was damaged on Saturday in Austin, which meant he had to use a previously used and less powerful version for the rest of the weekend," said Binotto in a race preview.