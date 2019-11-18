Formula One yet to settle on future Brazilian GP location

Formula One wants to keep the Brazilian Grand Prix on the calendar, but where South America's only race will be held after 2020, when the contract with Sao Paulo ends, remains uncertain.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey, who represents US-based commercial rights holders Liberty Media Corp, told reporters at last weekend's race at Interlagos that all options were being evaluated.

"We have interests - we have multiple partners that are interested. It is certainly our goal to continue to race in Brazil for a long time," said Carey.

"Generally, there isn't a specific deadline. Our general practice has been to announce the schedule for the next season around the summer."

Interlagos is confirmed for 2020, but Rio de Janeiro is a candidate for the year after.