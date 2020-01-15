Charles Leclerc says Ferrari unhappy with his secret skydive antics

Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has said he upset the Italian team by skydiving without their permission at the end of last season.

The Monegasque, winner of two races in his first season with the sport's most glamorous and successful team, last month posted a picture to his 2.6-million Instagram followers after his first tandem dive.

“What an amazing experience. Jumping alone is next on the list,” he said in the caption. The post was dated a day after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham last weekend, the 22-year-old said Ferrari had been less than happy. “I just told myself that in case it will go wrong I will not be here to be told off. So, yeah, I just went for it, and then they were a little bit upset.

“At the end, I won't do it a second time. It was amazing. But it was just to do it once.”

Ferrari, last year's championship runners-up, cannot rest entirely easy with the youngster they have under contract until the end of 2024.