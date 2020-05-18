Fernando Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss Briatore

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a Formula One comeback, says his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore amid increasing speculation about a return to Renault.

The 38-year-old Spaniard left Formula One at the end of 2018 but is seen as a possible replacement for Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who is moving to McLaren in 2021.

“Fernando is motivated. A year away from Formula One has done him good. He has detoxed himself and I see him calmer and ready to return,” Briatore, who left Renault in 2009 after a race-fixing scandal, told Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport.

Renault are expected to take their time before making any driver announcement, with the 2020 season yet to start due to Covid-19.