'Boring' Belgian GP prompts calls for end to tyre management

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton led calls for races with more pitstops and an end to "tyre management" after a Belgian Grand Prix described by his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen as boring.

The Briton led each of the 44 laps on his way to a pole-to-flag victory in Sunday's race in which the top four finished in the order they started.

Most of the field made one pitstop during the race, earlier than planned due to a safety car, and had to nurse their tyres to the finish, effectively neutralising the battle at the front.

"It’s not particularly exciting, as Max said, but it’s a medium-high speed circuit so there’s a lot of force that goes through these tyres," said Hamilton who has won five of this season's seven races.

"It’s not something I particularly enjoy," he added.