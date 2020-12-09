Hamilton raring to return for Abu Dhabi season finale

Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP will have to test negative for Covid-19 to travel to Abu Dhabi for next Sunday's race.
Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he hopes to return for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after one of the hardest weeks of his life following a positive test for Covid-19.

The Mercedes driver, who secured his record-equalling seventh title in Turkey last month, missed Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive in Bahrain.

"It has been one of the hardest weeks I've had for some time," the 35-year-old Briton said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.

"I've just been focusing on recovering and trying to get back in shape so I can get back in the car and race in Abu Dhabi.

"I woke up today feeling great and got my first workout in so I just wanted to send you guys a message of positivity, let you know I'm OK. I hope  I can get back in the car soon."

Hamilton did not say whether he had tested negative yet, which will be a requirement for travel to Abu Dhabi for next Sunday's race.

Formula One teams and associated personnel were allowed to enter Abu Dhabi on Monday on specific flights from Bahrain, with staff then confined to circuit hotels within a protective bubble.

Hamilton would be able to fly to Abu Dhabi on a private jet but would need the approval of the authorities.

In the champion's absence, stand-in George Russell sparkled in Bahrain but was denied an almost certain win due to a pitstop mix-up and late puncture.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said Russell, who normally drives for the Williams team, would race again if Hamilton is unavailable for Yas Marina.

Practice starts on Friday and Hamilton will need to be cleared and in place by Saturday qualifying if he is to take part in the race.

