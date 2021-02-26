Motorsport

Experienced Perez determined to over-deliver for Red Bull

26 February 2021 - 08:09 By Reuters
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing poses for a photo during the Red Bull Racing Filming Day at Silverstone on February 24 2021 in Northampton, England.
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing poses for a photo during the Red Bull Racing Filming Day at Silverstone on February 24 2021 in Northampton, England.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez is determined to over-deliver this season as the Mexican, finally a race winner, steps into one of the hottest of seats as Max Verstappen's Red Bull team mate.

The 31-year-old will be the fourth driver in as many years to try to live alongside a 23-year-old who has emerged as a real threat to Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Unlike immediate predecessors who fell short alongside the Dutch driver, Thailand's Alexander Albon and France's Pierre Gasly, Perez can count on more than a decade in grand prix racing.

“I am confident in my abilities,” the Mexican, whose resume includes a difficult and unhappy year at McLaren, told reporters on Thursday.

“It will take a bit of time before I get on top of everything but I don’t see why with time I can’t.”

Asked about his goals, he replied: “To over-deliver on the car's performance. If we have a car good enough to win the championship, to make sure I win it. If we have got a car that is good for second, then make sure to win.”

Perez proved a popular first-time winner, in his 190th start, with Racing Point (now Aston Martin) in Bahrain last December.

It had looked then like he was leaving the sport, with four-times champion Sebastian Vettel already signed to take his place, but Red Bull threw him a lifeline.

Now he is hungry for more wins with a team hoping for a real battle with Mercedes after finishing distant runners-up in 2020.

“You get a bit too addicted to it. One win is just the first one and you are waiting to get the second one,” he said.

“It gives you a lot of confidence as well - you've been there and experienced that and you know that you can do it again.”

Perez, fourth overall last year, expected Verstappen to be “a massive benchmark” in qualifying but said he was fully motivated and working flat-out on his fitness.

“When things don't go well, the pressure hits you hard. And when you are experienced, when you have been through it before, it just makes you focus on the right stuff,” he said.

“I just think the opportunity comes in a great point of my career and it's going to work out well.”

The season starts in Bahrain on March 28.

READ MORE

'Low key' Max Verstappen keeps a lid on the preseason hype

Max Verstappen could be the biggest threat to Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a record eighth Formula One title this season but the Dutch driver was ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Formula One says racing in Africa is a priority

Formula One needs to have a grand prix in Africa and the absence of one is wrong, according to the sport's global director of race promotion Chloe ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Gasly is ready to lead AlphaTauri and mentor Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly said on Friday he was ready to be AlphaTauri's leader on the track this season and help Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda make a quick start ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a technological marvel (and it's made in ... New Models
  2. Refreshed 2021 VW Tiguan will be with us in the third quarter New Models
  3. Tito Mboweni hits SA commuters with a 27c-a-litre hike in the fuel levy news
  4. BMW announces local pricing and availability of its new 128ti New Models
  5. Stylish new Ford Ranger FX4 is more than just a pretty face New Models

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X