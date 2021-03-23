McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the US.

“We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a statement.