Motorsport

Nico Rosberg's team are Extreme E's first race winners

Electric off-road racing series aims to highlight climate change by racing in remote parts of the world affected by global warming

05 April 2021 - 08:25 By Reuters
The first round of the Extreme E championship was held in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.
The first round of the Extreme E championship was held in Saudi Arabia this past weekend.
Image: Supplied

Nico Rosberg's team won the first race of the new electric Extreme E off-road series in Saudi Arabia on Sunday while Lewis Hamilton's X44 outfit hit problems and finished third in a cloud of dust.

Retired 2016 Formula One champion Rosberg was in Al Ula to celebrate the Desert X Prix victory with Sweden's triple rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson and Australian rally driver Molly Taylor.

Andretti United, run by Michael Andretti and McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown, were second in the three-car final with Sweden's Timmy Hansen and Britain's Catie Munnings 23.73 seconds off the pace.

Hamilton's team of France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spaniard Cristina Gutierrez had been fastest in Saturday's qualifying but suffered steering problems.

The seven times F1 world champion, who did not attend, sent a good luck message on Instagram before the race, expressing his pride in what they had done so far.

Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One champion, finished sixth after his JBXE team failed to make the final, while triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz was fourth.

Time trials had started on Saturday, around a sandy and rock-strewn track that also featured a plunging drop amid the dunes.

Extreme E aims to highlight climate change and promote sustainability by racing in remote parts of the world affected by global warming or suffering environmental damage.

There are five rounds, ranging from locations in the Arctic to the Amazon, and every team must field a male and female driver.

The next race is in Senegal in May. 

READ MORE

Round one to Hamilton but Red Bull’s Verstappen is lurking

Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton takes season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as Max Verstappen settles for second spot
Sport
6 days ago

Mercedes say they are not stronger than Red Bull in any area

Formula One champions Mercedes say their car is not stronger than Red Bull in any one area despite Lewis Hamilton winning Sunday's season-opening ...
Motoring
6 days ago

MotoGP returns without Marquez as grid reshuffle blows open title race

After the Covid-19 pandemic truncated the 2020 season and forced organisers to hold all 14 races in Europe, MotoGP hopes to fire on all cylinders in ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Polo Vivo benefits from a touch of Mswenko attitude Reviews
  2. New vs used | Which double cab is best double cab in 2021? Features
  3. REVIEW | The Porsche GT2 RS is the fastest supercar we've ever tested Reviews
  4. Traffic cops will soon wear body cameras to help thwart bribes news
  5. Rise of nearly R1 per litre will send fuel prices to record highs in April: AA news

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X