Motorsport

Unwell Ricciardo absent from F1 testing

11 March 2022 - 10:44 By Reuters
Max Verstappen (left) and Daniel Ricciardo talk while wearing T-shirts promoting peace and sympathy with Ukraine prior to F1 testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 9.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo was absent on the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday after missing the previous day because of illness.

The team said the Australian started feeling unwell on the morning of the opening day at Sakhir.

"While showing signs of improvement, the team will continue to assess him before he resumes driving duties," a spokesperson said.

"Daniel has had several precautionary Covid-19 tests during this time which have been negative throughout."

British team mate Lando Norris drove on Thursday, but was hampered by brake problems that prevented long runs and was again in the car on Friday.

Testing ends on Saturday with the season starting in Bahrain the next weekend.

