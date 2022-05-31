'No-brainer': Monaco winner Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull until 2024
31 May 2022 - 15:39
Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has extended his contract and will remain with Red Bull until 2024, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.
The announcement followed the 32-year-old Mexican's victory in the principality on Sunday.
Thank you for all the trust and for making me part of this family for two more years! Vamooos!— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 31, 2022
¡Gracias por toda la confianza y por hacerme parte de esta familia hasta 2024! ¡Vamooos! @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/DCNpUt3WMg
“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024,” said team boss Christian Horner in a statement.