Motorsport

'No-brainer': Monaco winner Sergio Perez to stay with Red Bull until 2024

31 May 2022 - 15:39 By Reuters
Race winner Sergio Perez celebrates with his team by jumping into the pool after the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 29 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Monaco Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has extended his contract and will remain with Red Bull until 2024, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the 32-year-old Mexican's victory in the principality on Sunday.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024,” said team boss Christian Horner in a statement.

