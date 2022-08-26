×

Cricket

Stokes and Foakes steady ship as England overtake SA’s first innings total

26 August 2022 - 15:36 By Amir Chetty
South Africa wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne looks on as Ben Stokes reverse sweeps during day two of the second test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford on August 26, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

A 65-run partnership between England batters Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes helped them post 212-5 to overtake the Proteas' first innings total on day two of the second Test in Manchester on Friday.

Despite taking two wickets in the morning session, the Proteas bowling attack was largely frustrated by some solid batting by the Englishmen.

The duo steadied the ship as an under edge by Foakes had the ball trickle to the fence to overtake the SA total in the 38th over.

The hosts have a 61-run lead with Stokes (34 off 65) and Foakes (33 off 62) set to return after the break. 

Starting the day on 111-3, still 40 runs behind, and with Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley at the crease, the hosts wasted little time in pursuit of the Proteas' first innings total.

Crawley slapped Kagiso Rabada for a boundary in the first over of the morning before a few tight overs from the SA pace duo of Rabada and Anrich Nortjé. Bairstow hit the seventh boundary of his innings as he raced to 49, but was undone by a speedy Nortje delivery, caught by Sarel Erwee at first slip, just one short of his half-century and ending  a 91-run stand between the pair.

The right-handed Crawley struck two more boundaries to take his score to 38 before Nortje found his edge, with the ball gloved by Kyle Verreynne with the score on 147-5.

