TimesLIVE pumped for penultimate Toyota GR Cup race at Killarney
It's crazy to believe that I and the five other motoring journalists chosen to represent our titles in the 2022 Toyota GR Cup are gearing up for our second last race of the season.
This weekend we will meet at Cape Town's Killarney International Raceway; the place where this single-make series kicked off in March this year. So far it's been a wild and immensely enjoyable ride: one that's seen us scribes prove how capable the GR Yaris is when driven in anger around some of the country's most demanding race tracks.
Our last outing in East London proved a successful hunting ground for me as I managed to steer the TimesLIVE GR Yaris to double victories around the city's historic high-speed circuit. This feat cemented my second place standings in the overall championship and puts me nine points behind championship leader Ashley Oldfield from cars.co.za.
Local boy Oldfield, of course knows the 3.267km circuit better than anybody and will be a tough man to beat when the lights go out on Saturday. However, I'm confident I'll be running a bit closer to his pace this time as I am much more used to the GR Yaris' all-wheel drive handling characteristics and, indeed, the track itself. March was only the second time I had ever raced at Killarney, so it was all rather new to me. This time I have a better idea of what to expect and where I can improve my lap times.
