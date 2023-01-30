Motorsport

Audi buys stake in Sauber before 2026 F1 entry

30 January 2023 - 13:35 By Reuters
Audi has taken a minority stake in the Sauber Group whose Swiss-based Formula One team are due to become the German car manufacturer's factory outfit from 2026.
Audi has taken a minority stake in the Sauber Group whose Swiss-based Formula One team are due to become the German car manufacturer's factory outfit from 2026.
Image: Supplied

Audi has taken a minority stake in the Sauber Group whose Swiss-based Formula One team are due to become the German car manufacturer's factory outfit from 2026.

Sauber said on Monday that, as planned, the Volkswagen-owned brand took the stake this month but gave no financial details.

"This is an important milestone on the way to Audi’s entry in Formula One," it said.

Audi announced last October it had agreed to take a stake in Sauber Group, which has been involved in Formula One since 1993 and whose team is competing this season as Alfa Romeo using Ferrari engines.

Audi will make its own F1 power unit in Neuburg, Bavaria.

FIA defends Ben Sulayem after reported sexist comments

Sexist comments attributed to the head of Formula One's governing body and splashed across the media do not reflect the beliefs of president Mohammed ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Wehrlein takes the Formula E lead with a double in Diriyah

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein won his second Formula E race in two days in Saudi Arabia to take the lead in the electric world championship on Saturday.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Alfa Romeo F1 team announce co-title partnership with Stake

The Alfa Romeo Formula One team announced a multi-year co-title partnership with online casino and sports betting platform Stake on Friday as ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  2. Motorists must brace for pain at the pumps with fuel prices set to rise in ... news
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan Allspace is a king of the open road Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny New Models

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...