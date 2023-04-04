Motorsport

Italian police arrest four people suspected of stealing Leclerc's watch

04 April 2023 - 14:58 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Italian police have arrested four people in connection with the theft of a luxury watch from Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc last year.

The police said they found two “valuable watches, the provenance of which will be investigated further”, while searching the house of one of the suspects.

Leclerc, who is from Monte Carlo, had his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece stolen from his wrist in the Italian seaside resort of Viareggio last April.

The theft took place when the Formula One driver was approached by two people wearing motorcycle helmets who asked for a selfie.

An investigative source said it was not yet possible to say if either of the watches found were the one stolen from Leclerc.

