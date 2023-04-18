Motorsport

Audi says its F1 project has 'really taken off'

18 April 2023 - 13:49 By Reuters
Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026, with the focus on sustainability and a more cost-efficient future, when Sauber will become the factory Audi team.
Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026, with the focus on sustainability and a more cost-efficient future, when Sauber will become the factory Audi team.
Image: Supplied

Audi's preparations to enter Formula One in 2026 are picking up speed and a prototype power unit will run on the test bench before the end of the year, the German manufacturer said on Tuesday.

The Volkswagen-owned brand announced last October that it was taking a stake in the Sauber Group, whose Swiss-based team are competing this season as Alfa Romeo with Ferrari engines.

Formula One will have a new power unit from 2026, with the focus on sustainability and a more cost-efficient future, when Sauber will become the factory Audi team.

Speaking at presentation in Shanghai, Audi board member Oliver Hoffmann said the Formula One project had “really taken off in recent months”.

More than 260 specialists were already working at the powertrain facility in Neuburg an der Donau, near the carmaker's headquarters at Ingolstadt, with the core of the development team coming from existing Audi staff.

“They are joined by specialists with Formula One expertise who have been sourced externally and will strengthen the team in a targeted manner,” Audi said.

“By the end of the year, the hiring of staff should be completed, and the team will consist of more than 300 employees.”

READ MORE

Sheldon van der Linde joins Jaguar TCS Racing’s rookie test line-up

Jaguar TCS Racing has announced the addition of South African driver Sheldon van der Linde to its rookie test line-up, alongside Jaguar I-Pace ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Hyundai to compete in Croatia with Craig Breen tribute livery

Hyundai will have a reduced two car entry and special livery in this week's Croatia Rally as a tribute to Irish driver Craig Breen who died in ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Bagnaia baffled after throwing away another 25 points

MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia was baffled and angry after throwing away 25 points by crashing out of Sunday's Grand Prix of the Americas ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Omoda launched in South Africa with eye catching prices New Models
  2. The new Suzuki Eeco is an affordable panel van that can New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Fortuner lands in SA and here is the pricing New Models
  4. REVIEW | VW Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TDI is pleasant, but there are more affordable ... Reviews
  5. The one-millionth MINI rolls off the assembly line news

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras