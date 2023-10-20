The Australian Grand Prix main race will take place on Saturday instead of Sunday, swapping places in the schedule with the sprint due to bad weather forecast at Philip Island, MotoGP said on Friday.
"This decision has been taken proactively to guarantee the best and safest possible show for all competitors and fans attending," it said.
Rain is expected throughout the weekend at Philip Island, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, on Sunday, according to Australia's weather bureau.
Australian Grand Prix moved to Saturday due to bad weather
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
