Motorsport

F1 commission approves sprint format changes

06 February 2024 - 08:03 By Reuters
Last year saw qualifying for the grand prix on Friday with sprint qualifying and the standalone race filling Saturday's schedule.
Image: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Formula One teams agreed changes to the sprint format on Monday to make race weekends easier to follow.

The teams, along with Formula One Management and the governing FIA, agreed to reorder the sessions on sprint weekends so that Friday has one free practice followed by a sprint qualifying 'shoot-out'.

The 100km race will then be held on Saturday morning before qualifying for the main Sunday grand prix.

The changes will be submitted to the FIA's World Motorsport Council on February 28 for formal approval. The 24-race season, starting in Bahrain on March 2, has six scheduled sprint weekends.

The commission also agreed at the meeting in London to increase the power unit allocation to four per driver for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The drag reduction system (DRS) activation for the race will also be one lap after the start rather than two.

