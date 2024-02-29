Motorsport

Horner says Red Bull team unity has 'never been stronger'

29 February 2024 - 12:55 By Reuters
Christian Horner talks to media in the paddock before practise for the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29 2024.
Christian Horner talks to media in the paddock before practise for the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on February 29 2024.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Red Bull Formula One team boss Christian Horner reacted on Thursday to being cleared of allegations of misconduct by saying he was pleased the process was over and unity within the reigning champions had never been stronger.

The Briton arrived in Bahrain on Wednesday before Saturday's first race of the season and spoke to Sky Sports while walking from the team hospitality to the garages.

“I'm just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can't comment about it but here, very much the focus now on the grand prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both our titles,” he said.

Asked if it was a regret that the process became public, Horner again declined to comment.

“I'm pleased to be here in Bahrain with the team focused on the season ahead,” he replied.

“Within the team, it's never been stronger,” the 50-year-old added in response to a last query about unity in the team.

Red Bull won 21 of 22 races last season, the most dominant yet, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen taking his third successive title.

Red Bull's parent company in Austria announced on Wednesday the grievance against Horner, by a female employee, had been dismissed after an independent investigation.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, denied all the allegations against him and continued to lead the team through the process.

Red Bull have said the investigation report will remain confidential.

