Motorsport

Racing action returns to Kyalami this weekend

12 April 2024 - 09:02 By Motoring Reporter
Franco Scribante’s spectacular green Porsche 911 GT2 is a favourite for victory in the Extreme Supercars races.
Image: SUPPLIED

Motor racing action returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit on Saturday for the National and Regional Extreme Festival.

Race fans can look forward to national series comprising the Extreme Supercars Driven by Dunlop, South African Touring Cars and SATC SupaCup, Astron Energy Polo Cup, Investchem F1600 including Formula Ford Kent and SunBet Zx10 Masters Cup motorcycles Gazoo Racing SA Cup taking to the track.

The classes will be joined by several regional classes, namely the Mobil 1 V8 Supercars, Pabar VW Challenge, BMW M Performance Parts Race Series, DOE Formula Vee and 111 GT Sports & Saloons with SuperHatch.

The Extreme Supercars will be the quickest cars on track with Lamborghini Huracans doing battle with Audi R8s, Mercedes-AMG GT3s, a Porsche 911 GT2 and a Dodge Viper. 

Two-wheeled action will be provided by the SunBet ZX10 Masters motorcycles, which have regularly delivered the closest Extreme Festival racing over the years.

Additional attractions include live music, food stalls, XS Drift passenger rides and childrens' entertainment.

Entry on Saturday is R200 per person, with children under 12 free. Bookings can be made at Computicket.

